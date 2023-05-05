The Conway Wampus Cats soccer team ended the regular season with a 4-1 win over the Bryant Hornets on Thursday.
The Conway Wampus Cats soccer team ended the regular season with a 4-1 win over the Bryant Hornets on Thursday.
With the win, the defending state champions finish regular-season play at 17-2 and 13-1 in the 6A-Central.
Conway will be the top seed in next week’s Class 6A state tournament at Fort Smith Southside High School.
Conway will play at 10 a.m. Friday.
In Thursday’s win over Bryant, Conway’s Will Childers scored two goals and assisted on another.
Also scoring goals were Stewart Pearson and Tyson Turnage. Cayden Christian, Ian Booy and Logan Geier each had an assist.
The Conway Lady Wampus Cats tied Bryant 1-1 to finish the regular season at 10-3-6 and 8-2-4 in the 6A-Central.
Conway will be the third seed in next week’s Class 6A state tournament at Fort Smith Southside. The Lady Wampus Cats will play in the first round Thursday at noon.
In the draw with Bryant, Conway led 1-0 on a goal by Dekeria Carter in the first 30 seconds of the match.
“We played well the first 20 minutes but struggled to maintain that level,” Conway coach Kevin DeStefano said.
Bryant scored the equalizer off a corner kick in the second half.
“We finished the game the stronger of the two teams but couldn’t find the back of the net,” DeStefano said. “It was a good game, and a draw is probably a fair result in the end.”
Conway’s junior varsity girls beat Bryant 4-1 to end the season undefeated.
“The future looks very bright for our program,” DeStefano said.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
