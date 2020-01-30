FRISCO, Texas – The Southland Conference released its annual preseason softball poll on Thursday.
The University of Central Arkansas softball team was picked to finish seventh based on the votes by the conference's head coaches and sports information directors.
The Bears picked up three preseason All-Southland first-team selections in Kayla Crutchmer, Cylla Hill, and Kaylyn Shepherd.
UCA finished last season eighth in the standings.
Central Arkansas was knocked out of the conference tournament in the opening round with an extra inning loss to Southeastern Louisiana 7-6.
The Bears look to bounce back this season and have their sights set on making a conference tournament run.
UCA will face three teams that are ranked inside the preseason Top 25 in No. 11 Louisiana State, No. 18 Texas Tech, and No. 21 Ole Miss.
The Bears open the season Feb. 6 in Baton Rouge with a matchup against the No. 11 LSU Tigers at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.