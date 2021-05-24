FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas pitcher Mary Haff extended her shutout string while Arkansas designated player Linnie Malkin extended her power surge extending the Razorbacks past the Stanford Cardinal, 7-3, in Sunday’s Fayetteville Regional championship final at Arkansas’ Bogle Park.
Next for Arkansas comes the NCAA Women’s Softball Super Regional the Razorbacks will host next weekend with the best two of three games winner advancing among the Elite Eight playing for the national championship at the College World Series in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
At its Super Regional Arkansas will play the Pac 12’s Arizona Wildcats, the 12-6 Tucson (Arizona) Regional final winner over Ole Miss on Sunday night.
The nationally sixth-seeded SEC co-champion 43-9 Razorbacks under sixth-year coach Courtney Deifel qualified for their second Super Regional in their history having first won their Fayetteville Regional in 2018 before losing the Super Regional to Oklahoma at Norman, Oklahoma.
“What a day,” Deifel said Sunday of the Razorbacks completing their Fayetteville Regional three-day run unscathed against Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament champion Manhattan College, Summit League champion South Dakota and Pac 12 power Stanford in the four-team double elimination tournament. “The thing I’m most proud of is their heart and fight and belief in each other. And the crowd was incredible and a difference maker from the beginning.”
Haff and Malkin daily fed the crowd in turns fueling the fans’ Hog calling fervor off which the Hogs fed.
“I think we called the Hogs like 10 times,” Haff said. “And I don’t think Stanford (because of COVID restrictions) was allowed fans in the Pac 12. I think they were shocked. It was awesome playing for all the people.”
Haff threw all five innings Friday of Arkansas’ 8-0 eight-run rule shortened victory over Manhattan.
She started again Saturday and pitched all but the seventh inning which Autumn Storms pitched in Arkansas’ 4-0 second-round victory over South Dakota State.
Haff relieved Sunday starter Storms opening the second inning and shut out Stanford the remaining six frames.
“Mary came in and does what Mary does,” Deifel said.
Storms was staked to a 2-0 first-inning lead Sunday on Braxton Burnside’s two-run home run first pitch home run after Hannah McEwen’s leadoff walk.
However, Storms finished the inning down, 3-2, via first baseman Danielle Gibson dropping a foul fly ball preceding an all hands safe fielder’s choice, Storms ultimately was the unfortunate victim of three unearned runs on two Stanford hits compounded, Deifel said by her freak injury after completing the inning.
“When she walked into the dugout she slipped and twisted her ankle,” Deifel said. “That’s why she came out. I have a ton of trust in Stormy, but when she twisted her ankle it was time to go to Mary.”
Against a Stanford team that rebounded from Friday’s 7-1 opening loss to South Dakota State by Saturday taking Manhattan, 11-2, and edging South Dakota State, 2-1, in 10 innings, Haff threw a final six shutout innings, surviving five hits while striking out three against no walks. She ended the game stranding Stanford with loaded bases.
“Haff was tough in big moments,” Stanford coach Jennifer Allister said. “Good job to her.”
Meanwhile Malkin, 2 for 2 with two RBI against Manhattan and scoring the first run after a leadoff second inning double, and hitting a two-run home run Saturday against South Dakota State, put Sunday’s game away, 7-3, with a three-run fifth-inning home run off losing Stanford starter Alana Vawter.
It should have been Malkin’s second home run Sunday in Deifel’s view. Malkin clouted one over left in the fourth inning that appeared fair to Deifel and the well attended Bogle crowd but was deemed foul by the umpire.
Unlike the SEC Tournament, there are no replay reviews in NCAA softball tournaments.
Malkin reached base anyway, ripping a shot that Stanford third baseman Kristina Inouye couldn’t handle. It was ruled an error. Malkin got forced out at second on Kayla Green’ grounder, but Green and Aly Manzo, following with a single, both scored for a 4-3 lead.
Ryan Jackson, whose two-run fifth inning double Friday applied the eight-run mercy run rule to Manhattan, doubled home Green in Sunday’s fourth. Keely Huffine’s beating the wide relay to first upon the second-out forceout at second scored Manzo.
Malkin’s three-run homer iced it in the fifth.
“We thought she (Malkin) obviously hit one out there,” Deifel said of the fourth-inning blast over left, deemed foul. “She showed incredible composure, held her emotions and grinded it out to get on base.”
Nobody could cast foul aspersions on Malkin’s three-run home run over center.
“Linnie was a difference maker for us all weekend,” Deifel said, also referencing other keys that put Arkansas up 4-3 with Sunday’s two-run fourth.
“I thought Ryan was huge for us,” Deifel said. “I thought Keely grinded to get that chopper up the middle and then busted it to beat it out. I was just really proud how they fought for each other.”
