The National Fastpitch Coaches Association, in partnership with Easton, have announced the Easton Top 10, which honors the high school and college teams that post the highest grade point averages in the country. Locked in all year in the classroom, the Bears posted a 3.694 team grade point average, the sixth-highest GPA in Division I, the organization announced Monday afternoon.
"I'm incredibly proud of this team for putting in the work, performing at a high level on the field and in the classroom takes a tremendous amount of focus," Head coach Jenny Parsons said. "So, to see that level of success on a national stage, that's fantastic, I'm very proud of our kids."
Additionally, 13 student-athletes were named to the organization's All-America Scholar-Athlete list, having posted at least a 3.50 GPA for the 2021-22 academic year. Over the course of the school year, the team turned in a 4.0 semester GPA 21 times, highlighting the amount of commitment the Bears showed in the classroom.
UCA players honored include: Bella Barnes, Kayla Beaver, Megan Crownover, Jaylee Engelkes, Kylie Griffin, Jordan Johnson, Lexi McClellan, Morgan Nelson, Emily Sampson, Reagan Sperling, Tylar Vernon, Jenna Wilderman and Lindsey Williams.
More than 7,500 student-athletes captured the honor across collegiate athletes from NAIA, NJCAA and all three division of the NCAA.
