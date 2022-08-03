X

The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears softball team was recently honored as a Top 10 academic team by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

 Jaden Powell / UCA Sports Information

The National Fastpitch Coaches Association, in partnership with Easton, have announced the Easton Top 10, which honors the high school and college teams that post the highest grade point averages in the country. Locked in all year in the classroom, the Bears posted a 3.694 team grade point average, the sixth-highest GPA in Division I, the organization announced Monday afternoon.

"I'm incredibly proud of this team for putting in the work, performing at a high level on the field and in the classroom takes a tremendous amount of focus," Head coach Jenny Parsons said. "So, to see that level of success on a national stage, that's fantastic, I'm very proud of our kids."

