Jaydan Hunt, a former National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-Region second team and All-Southern Athletic Association (SAA) first team outfielder with the Warriors, has been hired as Hendrix assistant coach and strength and conditioning coach, head coach and director of athletics Amy Weaver announced Tuesday.
Hunt begins her duties Aug. 1 and replaces Emily Stockalper, a former Warriors pitcher who accepted a non-coaching position in Little Rock after completing a Master of Arts in accounting at Hendrix in May.
Weaver believes Hunt is a perfect fit to help guide a Hendrix lineup that returns seven everyday starters and 13 letter winners from a season ago, headlined by four All-SAA members — first team outfielder Avery Colclaser, second team infielder Grace Bryant and catcher Kinsey Bryant and honorable mention pitcher Hailey Johnston.
"There is no doubt Jaydan will do great things as the assistant softball coach and strength and conditioning coach for the program," Weaver said. "Jaydan is an extremely gifted athlete who left her mark in Hendrix athletics' history in not just one, but two sports, as she competed in both softball and track and field. She is the epitome of what we want in our student-athletes and was a great representative of the college. Now Jaydan has the opportunity to instill those same characteristics in her players and she, without question, will have a tremendous impact on the lives of the athletes she coaches."
Hunt, who also pitched for the Orange and Black, is staying in Conway after wrapping up a four-year career (2018-21) tied for the most wins by a pitcher and complete games in program history while also ranking second in games started and tying for fourth in appearances.
Hunt also ranks second in triples, walks and stolen base attempts, fourth in slugging percentage and on-base percentage, sixth in stolen bases, eighth in batting average and ninth in home runs.
"I am extremely grateful to be given this opportunity to give back to a program that has taught me so much," Hunt said. "I want to help take our program to another level on and off of the field."
As a sophomore, Hunt was named to the NFCA All-Region second team and All-SAA first team.
In 2019, she led the team in batting average (0.444), runs (42), hits (48), triples (eight), home runs (seven) and RBI (36) while tallying an 0.852 slugging percentage.
In 36 games, Hunt recorded 16 multi-hit performances, five games with at least three RBI and three games with at least three hits.
Hunt excelled off the diamond.
As a senior, she was Hendrix's nominee for NCAA Woman of the Year and was named to the SAA Academic Honor Roll all four seasons.
Hunt also starred as a thrower on Hendrix's women's track and field team. She was a three-time conference champion — twice (2018, 2019) in the discus and once (2021) in the shot put.
Hunt was the 2018 SAA Newcomer of the Year and an All-SAA first team member in 2018, 2019 and 2021.
Hunt earned a Bachelor of Science in health science from Hendrix in 2021. The Denison, Texas, native attended Denison High School.
