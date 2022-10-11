Normally when I pen this column each week, it’s usually football-related, but there are more important things going on in our community other than sports.
On Friday night, I was covering the Conway-Cabot football game being played in Cabot. After halftime, I was speaking with photographer Jennifer Seifert, who is a mom of a player on the team and someone who has helped me with numerous football photos this season.
She was following along on social media concerning the tragic events of Friday afternoon and evening where a lone gunman killed two people and injured another before taking his own life with a self-inflicted gun shot wound.
One of the people killed was Kori Bartholomew, who worked as a secretary at Conway High School. From what I’ve gathered, Kori was beloved by the students and staff at Conway High School. The injured person was Kori’s daughter Drew Thomason. Also killed was a 29-year old male.
The normally rowdy student section was subdued at times during the Cabot-Conway football game.
I can honestly say I’ve never met Kori or many of the people at Conway High School outside of the coaches I work with or will work this this school year.
The Conway volleyball team hosted a huge tournament Saturday. On Tuesday night, I exchanged several text messages with Laura Crow, the CHS volleyball coach. Her team won the gold bracket of the tournament Saturday, but she said she was concerned how the girls would play, considering the events that played out the night before.
“Our girls pulled through and lots of thoughts and prayers were sent by our team for their family,” Crow said. “I am proud of our players and our whole school community. We will continue to play hard and lift their family up as we go on this season.”
While I live in Cabot, I feel a connection to the Conway School District, as well as all of Faulkner County. Here is what I told Coach Crow:
“Such a sad deal. Much love and prayers to our school. And I say our [school] because I’m part of it now. I LOVE my job and my new town, even living in Cabot.”
If you are a praying person, please pray for the families who lost loved ones. Please pray for our community. Please pray for the students and staff at Conway High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.