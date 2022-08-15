Dear Athletic Support: My son never wants to play catch. He’s nine. He’s been playing baseball since he could hold a bat, but he never wants to practice. He doesn’t even want to play catch. I don’t get it. I know so many other guys – so many other dads – who never ask their kids to play. They don’t take the time. I make the time. I love playing catch with my son. I want him to be a good player, maybe a pitcher in college one day. Baseball seems like the perfect sport. You don’t have to worry about getting hurt like you do in football, and my son is not quick or tall enough to be great at basketball. Baseball is his best bet, by far. But he never wants to work at it. He’s not willing to put in the time. He doesn’t mind going to games. I think he likes the games, and he performs well enough. He’s a bigger-than-average kid. His size has gotten him this far, but if he doesn’t start working on his pitching, all the other boys will catch up. How can I convince my son to come out and play catch with me again?

– Ready 2 Play

