Community Service, Inc. (CSI) has named Owen Sorbet as the February First Tee Character Development program Participant of the Month.
Owen attends fifth grade at Ruth Doyle Middle School and is the son of Greg and Stefanie Sorbet.
The program is coached by certified level II First Tee Coach Sam Taylor.
“Owen comes to programming full of energy and jokes, but has shown great progress in becoming a leader during golf activities each week,” Taylor said. “Owen has worked hard on developing his swing by learning how to control the club through full swing activities.”
Owen has enjoyed being a part of the CSI First Tee Character Development program.
“My favorite part of the program is practicing my swing by playing golf baseball and having fun,” Owen said. “My favorite core value is sportsmanship because the program has taught me to have fun, be a team player and be there for my friends.”
Owen’s parents have seen positive changes since their son started the program.
“Since Owen started the program, he has taken a great interest in learning a new sport. He likes golf and always wants to tell us about what he is learning at the program,” Stefanie said. “Owen has grown so much in the First Tee program in areas of responsibility and being helpful at home. He has also shown more dedication in his school work. Owen has always been a good student but recently we’ve seen an increase in his project and test grades.”
Owen is exploring his game at the Par level and the First Tee Nine Health Habits through the game of golf.
The CSI First Tee Character Development program is now enrolling for winter programming.
The winter program meets every Wednesday from 3:45 to 5 p.m. at the Jim Stone Elementary School gym.
If one would like to register their child age 7-12 for weekly classes, you find CSI at csiyouth.com or call 501-733-3938.
Community Service is a nonprofit 501 (c) (3) youth and family services organization.
Their mission is to be a leader in providing quality services to youth and their families that will empower them to attain success in their homes, schools, careers and communities.
To find out more about CSI’s programs find them online at csiyouth.com.
