Nearly two months after announcing it planned to return for spring sports, the Southern Athletic Association made that official Wednesday.
A release produced by the SAA stated that its council of presidents voted unanimously to return to play in January 2021.
“Seven of the eight conference institutions will participate in fall and winter sports, starting with men’s and women’s basketball beginning the weekend of Jan. 15-17,” the release stated.
The release said Sewanee has opted out of playing a traditional conference schedule and will only play home games for those sports.
The council also has intentions of playing a full, traditional conference season for spring sports.
Along with the release, the SAA released a tentative schedule for fall and winter sports.
Football will span the four weekends in February, along with a fifth week on the first weekend in March.
The SAA will be split into two regions as Hendrix will compete in the west, featuring two home games on the four-game schedule.
Hendrix plays at Millsaps on Feb. 6, hosts Austin on Feb. 13, travels Feb. 20 to Trinity and hosts Millsaps on Feb. 27.
March 6 will be reserved for a makeup date for teams competing in the west region of the conference.
Then, on March 13, Hendrix will host the SAA championship game in Little Rock.
Volleyball will span across early March to mid-April and will follow a more traditional format.
Baseball looks to be played as normal with the regular season starting Feb. 27 and going to April 18 with April 22 through 25 serving as an eight-team neutral site tournament.
Soccer season starts March 13 and will end April 18 as the champion of a four-team tournament at the No. 1 seed’s school will round out the schedule.
Basketball will kick things off Jan. 15 with the regular season concluding Feb. 27, followed by a four-team championship at the No. 1 seed’s school.
Softball will follow baseball’s schedule.
Tennis begins April 2 with the championships being played April 23 through 25 at a neutral site.
Men’s lacrosse begins March 13 and ends with a four-team tournament at No. 1 seed’s school from April 23 through 25.
Women’s lacrosse begins Feb. 27 and will end with the April 24 through 25 tournament at a host site.
The swimming and diving championship will be from Feb. 17 through 20 in Birmingham, Alabama.
The cross country championship will be Feb. 27 at a yet to be determined site.
The golf championship will be played April 23 through 25 in Atlanta.
Finally, the track and field championship will be April 23 and 24 at Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee.
