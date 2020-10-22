Like other sports organizations and conferences, the Southern Athletic Association — home to the Hendrix Warriors — decided to put its conference season on hold.
On July 16, the conference announced its president’s council decided to suspend all conference athletic competition through the 2020 fall season due to concerns with COVID-19.
The SAA wasn’t alone in this decision as numerous organizations decided to suspend its fall schedule.
Nearly three weeks later on Aug. 5, the NCAA announced all Division III championships in 2020 fall sports competition was canceled.
That meant Hendrix football, soccer, cross country, volleyball and parts of golf, swimming and diving and tennis would be put on hold.
But, an announcement made by the SAA on Oct. 16, suggested a modified schedule has been made for all 21 conference-sponsored sports, which would begin play in early 2021.
“The Council of Presidents weighed all medical information consistent with federal and state public health authorities, the NCAA and institutional guidelines,” the release said. “Based on these recommendations, there is an intent to play the approved schedules while continuing to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic moving forward.”
The release continued to say a conference task force committee will create policies based on national and local health guidelines, while also saying that a confirmation of returning to play will take place in December after the council has reviewed recommendations by the task force.
The decision to put everything on hold, along with Hendrix College moving to remote learning through at least December, has left football coach Justin “Buck” Buchanan longing for the return of his student-athletes.
“I miss the kids more than anything,” he said. “Everyone wishes we could have played this fall, but we didn’t have the right answers. I think we have a good plan moving forward.”
Moving forward for the spring semester, Buchanan said football plans to play at least four games with the SAA split up the conference to east and west competitors.
“We will play Millsaps twice and Ausin and Trinity once,” he said.
He continued to say that Hendrix will be hosting the conference championship game.
“We plan to start play all through February and get our schedule done as fast as possible,” Buchanan said. “Everybody has a chance to play in the spring and for the kids that want to come back again in the fall, they can come back tuition free because of the extra year of eligibility.”
Buchanan said football wants to finish as quickly as possible because “every sport in the spring had to sacrifice their schedules. We felt like we needed to make that sacrifice as well.”
Much like the University of Central Arkansas football team has done this season in scheduling MIssouri State and Eastern Kentucky twice, Hendrix will have to play Millsaps College twice during the four-game stretch if play goes as planned.
“It’s hard to play someone twice,” Buchanan said. “But, we’re excited and the kids are excited to get a chance to play should the conference move in that direction.”
Buchanan said the toughest decision that coaches and athletic directors had to make was not playing, but he complimented the community about how it has handled COVID.
“We’re fortunate to be in Conway where it has been managed really well, especially in sports like how UCA has handled playing football,” he said.
Buchanan said he is excited to get the kids back after Christmas and move forward into the spring.
