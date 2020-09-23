The Southland Conference, on Tuesday, announced a spring football schedule that will not include the University of Central Arkansas.
In compliance with an announcement made Sept. 16 by the NCAA stating that “schools can have ‘fall ball’ or ‘spring practice’ but not both,” the Bears are ineligible for spring football.
The NCAA announcement mentioned that the FCS playoffs will be conducted from April 18 to May 15 and the tournament field will be reduced to 16 teams instead of the usual 24.
Because the Bears elected to play football in the spring, UCA athletic director Brad Teague said the Bears would not be participating in the FCS Playoffs.
“We are not participating in the spring so the playoffs would not make sense for us,” he said.
The playoffs would seem a long shot for a UCA team that has done a tremendous job putting together a 10-game schedule within a month-and-a-half time frame.
A schedule that is the toughest in UCA football history.
If the Bears were to participate in the playoffs, they would have to secure one of the five at-large bids because they are ineligible for SLC play, therefore an automatic qualifier is out of the question.
Securing that at-large bid would be tough with the Bears schedule unless they beat North Dakota State, Arkansas State and Louisiana-Lafayette.
To complicate matters further, UCA would have a five-month wait to the playoffs since it played its last game Nov. 21.
Getting student-athletes out of rhythm to play in the spring, while also playing a fall schedule has potential to wear on bodies.
But, that all is out the window with the decision to play a fall schedule.
A fall schedule that allowed UCA to be involved in the first college football game in the nation and then play five days later.
A schedule that opened up an opportunity to play an in-state school and a measuring stick game against an FCS dynasty in North Dakota State.
