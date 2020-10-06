The Central Arkansas volleyball team will get a chance to expand on its season as the Southland Conference announced a spring volleyball season.
UCA will get a chance to compete in conference play as they initiate a part two to its season as it will compete in both fall and spring seasons.
This schedule shift will begin Feb. 4 for the Sugar Bears as they start their conference slate at Houston Baptist.
From that point, they will take part in a 12-match seven-week regular season.
This regular season will lead up to an end of the year conference tournament.
The No. 1 seed will host the SLC tournament, as only the top four teams will compete in the postseason tournament April 2-3.
NCAA Tournament selections are scheduled to happen April 4, with the first matches set for April 8.
UCA hosts six different teams at home and travels for another six matches.
The Sugar Bears will play every team in the conference during that span.
UCA will play every game on Thursday and Saturday, besides at McNeese State (Feb. 23) and at Northwestern State (March 2), which will happen on a Tuesday.
If scheduling conflicts arise, coaches can agree to postpone games, but only if both sides agree to the postponement.
The Sugar Bears will host their first home game in this new format Feb. 11 when they host UIW.
"We are excited to have two seasons for the 2020-21 year,” UCA coach John Newberry said. “You don't normally get opportunities like this ever. The great thing is that we get to play and coach our favorite sport all year round.
"I know our conference staff has been working hard on figuring out a schedule for everyone so that we have room to make adjustments in case of illness. We are looking forward to getting to some sort of normalcy and playing within our conference."
