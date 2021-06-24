FRISCO, Texas — A total of 2,502 student-athletes from across the Southland Conference’s 16 sports have been named to the 2020-21 Commissioner’s Honor Roll, the league announced Thursday.
A total of 528 student-athletes posted a flawless 4.0 GPA throughout the unprecedented season.
Central Arkansas led the way among all Southland Conference institutions with 251 honorees, followed closely by UIW with 246 and Stephen F. Austin added 232.
Abilene Christian (229), McNeese (223), Houston Baptist (204) and Northwestern State (203) also topped the 200-mark.
“These student-athletes had to work through a season of unknowns and new protocols,” Southland Commissioner Tom Burnett said. “Besides excelling in competition, I am proud of how they faced adversity to continue their success in the classroom.”
Southland champions Stephen F. Austin women’s basketball (14) and Sam Houston women’s golf (nine) led their respective sports with total number of honored student-athletes on their squads.
