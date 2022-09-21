When Conway plays at Little Rock Southwest in the 7A-Central opener Friday night, Wampus Cats coach Keith Fimple will be opposed by one of his mentors.
Southwest is coached by Daryl Patton, who previously won state titles at Fayetteville High School. Fimple was an assistant for Patton at one time.
“I’m awfully proud of the job Keith has done in Conway,” Patton said. “He’s one of the best coaches I’ve eve worked with or been around. He’s very intelligent. He will overanalyze and break down things the other team does. They are a title contender this year. There’s no doubt about it.”
Patton said the Wampus Cats have it all to contend with four-time defending Class 7A state champion Bryant and challenge for a state title, something which has eluded Conway since 1967.
“They’ve got every piece to the puzzle,” Patton said of Conway. “They’ve got a good offensive line that really works well together. They’ve got really talented people at receiver. Boogie [Carr] is one of the best running backs in the state. They’ve got a quarterback [Donovyn Omolo] who is only a junior. He reminds me so much of the quarterbacks I coached, including Brandon and Austin Allen and Hunter Powell. They play extremely fast, which is something we did back in 2015 at Fayetteville. They score a lot of points.
“Defensively, their line is really fast and good. You can tell they’ve been in the weight room. They are very strong and physical. Their linebackers move well. Then, they’ve got a secondary that has played very well, also. They’ve also got a kicking game. He’s got the entire package this year. They will be a very tough out come playoff time.”
Fimple said Patton attended the junior varsity and seventh-grade games at Conway on Monday night.
“He got here early enough to watch my son in the seventh-grade game,” Fimple said of Patton. “My son was like 5 or 6 when we were in Fayetteville, and the first guy he wanted to go see after his game was Coach Patton. That should tell you something right there.
“If there is anything he can exploit, he’ll do it. He’s always been a great coach. He’s great with kids. He’s gong to find a way. He’s going to put them in the best position he can. You can really see the improvement from last year to this year.”
Conway enters the game Friday with Southwest at 3-0, having beating Bentonville, Springdale and Ouachita Parish from Monroe, La.
“You can just see the growth,” Fimple said of his team. “They’ve been through this before. In this conference, you take nothing for granted. Every Friday night, you can get picked off in the 7A-Central. You want to go in with a great mentality, and you want to get that first one out of the way to start off right.”
Fimple said for his team to be successful at Southwest, the Wampus Cats have to realize the 3-0 record means nothing when it’s time to play conference games.
“Now, it becomes a different type of season,” he said. “You are climbing that mountain one step at a time. So our mentality has to be to keep working, have a great work ethic in practice. On Friday night, we want to go into the game with what we practiced. We want to make sure that we control the football, don’t turn it over, tackle well and start the conference off right.”
Patton is in his third year at Southwest, which is the combination of McClellan and Fair high schools. The Gryphons are 1-2, having beat Rogers Heritage two weeks ago.
“We sure hope we can give them a good game,” Patton said. “We’re not at that level yet. We’re really a young football team with a lot of sophomores and juniors. We are better than we have been. I think of this as year 2. That first year, we had no business playing with COVID going on [in 2020]. We’ve got guys who have been in the program for two years. Next year, we’ll have 17 or 18 returning starters. The future looks really bright. We want to keep this program with a good foundation and start a tradition here.”
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
