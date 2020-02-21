The McGee Center was abuzz with activity last Saturday.
Between the city’s western sports center and the original one out east at the Don Owen Complex, both facilities get a lot of use.
On many weekends throughout the year, they are filled with youth basketball or volleyball tournaments.
On this particular Saturday, some very special athletes were playing in some very special basketball games, as Conway was hosting the Special Olympics.
About a dozen teams competed.
Most were local, but a few came in from out of town.
Special Olympics Arkansas is divided into 17 areas.
Faulkner County is part of Area 17, along with Perry, Pope, Van Buren and Conway counties.
Conway High School brought a team that day. Independent Living Services (ILS) had two.
The Conway Human Development Center (CHDC) brought some of their residents to play as well.
Compass Academy is fairly new to Conway and had a really energetic team. They brought cheerleaders, too.
According to their website, Compass Academy is a private, non-profit school developed for children with developmental disabilities or difficulty adjusting to the public school setting.
Located on Sturgis Road, I have heard a lot of good things about what they are doing, and their enrollment is very strong.
Emblazoned on the front of their jerseys that day was “Compass Navigators.”
The Compass Navigators – that is brilliant. I hope whoever came up with that was named employee of the month.
The basketball games could not have happened without a lot of volunteers and supporters. And there were quite a few there that day.
A big thank you to all who helped.
A few players from the Conway High School Wampus Cat basketball team came out that morning to support their classmates.
One player was with his family, and they were later heading up to Fayetteville to watch the Razorback baseball game.
But due to a few delays, the Conway Special Olympic team’s opening game started about an hour later than expected.
The family delayed their departure to northwest Arkansas so that they could watch that first game at the McGee Center.
They probably missed the Hog’s opening pitch, but the father said they were not going to miss this basketball game.
The athletes played hard. The athletes had fun. It was as inspiring an athletic event as you will ever watch.
Eunice Kennedy Shriver is credited with founding Special Olympics and crafting the Special Olympic athlete oath: Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.
Her words rang as true as ever last weekend at the McGee Center.
On another basketball note, the Hendrix men’s team just wrapped up one of their best regular seasons in a while, finishing 15-10 overall.
Their 9-5 mark in the Southern Athletic Association earned them the No. 2 seed in the upcoming conference tournament.
Thus, the Warriors will host Birmingham-Southern on Feb. 23.
Tip-off is at 3 p.m. on Cliff Garrison Court at Grove Gymnasium.
I hope to see you there.
