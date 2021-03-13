The Hendrix Warriors lost the Southern Athletic Association Championship Game on Saturday night by a 21-20 score against Berry College. The loss at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Hendrix's only loss of their abbreviated four-game season which began in February, sealed the college's place as runner-up of the Southern Athletic Association 2020-21 season.
Hendrix struggled to reach firm footing through the game's first three quarters, down 21-7 by the beginning of the fourth quarter. Turnovers were a consistent struggle for the Hendrix offense throughout the game, with Hendrix quarterbacks Miles Thompson and Jacob Wood throwing four interceptions to Berry.
Hendrix closed much of the gap on Berry in the final quarter, however. Warriors quarterback Jacob Wood, who replaced Miles Thompson in the second quarter, ran for a 15-yard touchdown two-and-a-half minutes into the final quarter, cutting Berry's game-long lead to seven.
Despite Wood and the Warriors' offense best efforts, which included another rushing touchdown by Tajae White with four minutes remaining in the game, a special teams miscue proved the error which sealed Hendrix's loss. Kicker Bennett Ellis missed the extra point following White's touchdown, allowing Berry to run the clock out on the 21-20 scoreline and the Warriors' season.
Hendrix's season was shortened to only four games due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the season which started on Feb. 6, Hendrix notched victories over Millsaps, Austin and Trinity. The Southern Athletic Association will play two more games on Sunday to determine the final standings of the conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.