BRYANT — Special teams play for the Conway Wampus Cats weren’t so special for them in the first half against four-time defending state champion Bryant on Friday night.
Bryant returned two fumbles on kickoffs for touchdowns en route to a 42-21 win over Conway in the semifinals of the Class 7A state playoffs.
With the loss, Conway ends it’s season at 10-3. Bryant will play Bentonville for the state championship this Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.
“You go into a game like that and you play a team has won 53 games in a row and four state championships, you can’t give them gifts,” Conway coach Keith Fimple said. “That’s what happened. One of those things that I have to look at as the head coach and figure out what I can do better to get my kids in a situation where we don’t give those away. We just have to keep working here in the offseason and figure out what we’ve got to be able to do.”
Bryant took the opening kickoff and scored on a 68-yard run by James Martin with 10:18 left in the first quarter. Conway’s Quadrell Wilson fumbled the ensuing kickoff with Bryant’s Josh Rice recovering the ball and returning it 15 yards for a touchdown with 10:09 left in the first quarter.
Conway finally touched the ball for the first time after falling behind 14-0. The Wampus Cats picked up a first down before having to punt the ball back to the Hornets.
Conway finally got on the board when Adrian Mejia kicked a 21-yard field goal with 10:21 left in the first half to make the score 14-3.
It would remain that way until Conway’s Desmond Davidson blocked a Bryant punt through the end zone for a safety with 6:57 left.
Conway then fumbled the ensuing kickoff with Ethan Primus returning it 68 yards for a Bryant touchdown and a 21-5 lead.
The Hornets would scored two more touchdowns in the first half to lead 35-5 at halftime.
“We had a chance to make it 14-13,” Fimple said of the possession after the safety. “Then it happens again. You’re talking about a 14-point swing. I wish I knew what to tell you. They [Bryant] made plays when they needed to make plays. We’ve got to keep working to be able to make those type of plays when we can. We’ve got to take advantage of it. We’re right back in the game if that happens.”
Conway outscored Bryant 16-7 in the second half.
Jayllen Chambers scored on a 3-yard run, and Jayden Hughes caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Donovyn Omolo. The Wampus Cats also scored another safety in the game.
Omolo led Conway with 74 yards rushing on 18 carries. He also completed 17 of 41 passes for 189 yards.
James Martin led Bryant with 103 yards rushing on 14 carries. Jordan Walker rushed for 82 yards on 15 carries. He also completed 6 of 12 passes for 115 yards.
Cris O’Neal led Conway with five catches for 77 yards. Jackson Anderson caught three passes for 40 yards.
Fimple said he thought his team was “tight” entering the game.
“I tried to keep it loose all week in practice,” he said. “You would think in that situation that you would just go out and play. You know what you’ve got to get done.”
