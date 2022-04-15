This past week, I saw two separate events where people took their anger too far at sporting events.
I know I’ve written about this before and David Grimes has written about this before, but people sometimes get too far out of control at sporting events.
Attending numerous sporting events of youth, parents indeed can get too far out of control and say and do things that are absolutely asinine. But, it’s not just parents.
I’ve witnessed several instances where people’s anger gets the better of them and have resorted to name calling, or yelling at a scorekeeper.
I’ve seen people ejected from games because of what they are saying.
Thankfully, I’ve never witnessed anything that resulted in violence, but these two instances I’ve seen both involve violence.
In the first instance, I saw a group of eighth-grade basketball players/family/friends go and physically assault a referee during a game.
The event in question happened outside of Atlanta, Georgia.
The video has been posted on Twitter and currently has 179,000 views as of this writing Friday afternoon, and it does contain a man getting jumped, so viewer beware.
The video doesn’t make clear what initiated the conflict, but after a stoppage in play, players from one team start to walk toward a referee off screen.
The ref soon enters the screen, and then backs away from the approaching group. Soon he starts to sprint away and then stands his ground as he’s swung upon by someone in the group.
Feeling the need to defend himself after continuing to try to back out of the situation, he then swings upon an attacker.
The scuffle ends up disrupting a game on an adjacent court and eventually, the referee goes to the ground where he is then hit and kicked at by multiple kids.
Nobody tries to help this guy as he’s getting attacked.
The 49-second video doesn’t show much before or after what happened, but it doesn’t really matter at this point.
What does matter is this official required 30 stitches to close the wounds he sustained during the attack. He also reportedly expected to make a full recovery.
This team has been banned from all future events as well.
This situation was highly unfortunate and disturbing.
No matter how upset a call or noncall makes someone, violence should never be the answer. Especially when it’s something as meaningless in the grand scheme of things as a basketball game.
Was there something said that caused this? Maybe, but again, there’s not much context to the video that has been shared.
If people can’t control their emotions, they don’t need to be on a basketball court.
The second situation also involved violence at a sports complex in Laurel, Mississippi, which is roughly 31 miles northeast of Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
The Kansas City Star reported that a woman wearing a “mother of the year” shirt has been accused of giving an umpire a black eye after punching the umpire in the face.
According to the report, the woman was disrupting a tournament by cursing and shouting, which was directed at the umpire.
The woman was asked to leave the complex, but she only left the game, not the complex.
After the game, when the umpire was walking off the field, the woman punched the female umpire, who was filling in for another umpire that had gotten sick.
The punching woman, who ironically wore “mother of the year” on her shirt, was detained by police and charged with simple assault and has been banned from all recreational facilities in Laurel, Mississippi.
Again, a game is not serious enough to physically or even verbally assault someone.
Of course, these two instances doesn’t mean it happens at every game, but for our city parks to have signs that essentially tell attendees of the game to not be so serious at games, and for the Arkansas Activities Association to constantly be asking for officials, it should tell how out of hand people can get.
I couldn’t directly find it, but if memory serves correctly, there was an instance where a fight between parents broke out at a baseball or softball game at Vilonia one time.
Again, not saying this is an all the time occurrence, but it does happen and we have to be better than this. Adults shouldn’t be calling other adults names regarding a call or noncall.
Adults especially shouldn’t be calling kids names, which I have witnessed in covering sporting events. Or, going behind a kid’s back to talk ill of them to the coach, which I have also witnessed.
Not every kid out on the field is going to play professionally or even get a scholarship. In fact, in most cases, the chances are slim.
The stigma has to change at some point regarding the attendees of sporting events.
A bad call is made, sure chirp the official, but do it in a way that is not demeaning or could end in violence.
