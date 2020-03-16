FAYETTEVILLE — From lessons learned when the National Football League and many colleges played games during the 1963 weekend following President John F. Kennedy’s assassination, all sports in the United States ceased the weekend following the 9/11 attacks in 2001.
Games have not ceased since. Until now.
And never for this duration which for now seems open ended. The professional leagues have all postponed play indefinitely.
The NCAA cancelled its sports that would have concluded their championships in March or April and even cancelled championship events for all spring sports though most complete their championships in June.
From the outset of the Pearl Harbor attack thrusting the U.S. into World War II, President Franklin Roosevelt encouraged the games, particularly baseball, then truly the National Pastime, play on.
And so they did mostly with physically 4F and past their prime players because most of the nation’ able-bodied young men were either drafted or volunteering into the armed services or jobs essential to the war effort.
Better for the nation’s morale not only at home, but the servicemen and servicewomen around the globe to have something to root for and follow as a reprieve from the grim times besetting them.
Sports then were a welcome distraction from the problem.
Now they would be part of the problem. The crowds they attract also attract opportunities spreading the coronavirus officially declared a pandemic.
The distraction of sports would provide a welcome and needed escape in this time of nationally recommended limited in-person interaction.
But for all involved, particularly the older more at-risk segment to the coronavirus threat who might attend the events or inadvertently contract the virus from someone attending the events, the risk seems unanimously deemed not worth it.
“Athletics is not important right now,” Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek said Friday at his press conference announcing that the Razorbacks men’s and women’s programs were cancelling all practices and workouts and closed their weight rooms. “What is important is a very serious public health issue and we need to do our part in college athletics to help our country make sure that this coronavirus does not spread. That’s what’s important. Not only the health and well-being of our student-athletes and our athletic department staff, but every person that they can and will come in contact with over the next several weeks.”
Obviously athletes are free to work out on their own, but the UA and its facilities won’t be part of it until after April 15.
April 15 is the current date the SEC set to complete suspension of athletic activities.
That suspension can and will be extended if the situation warrants.
The Jones Center for nutrition and academic support remains available to UA athletes although many likely return to their homes.
The University of Arkansas has closed its on-campus classes and is completing this spring semester strictly online.
Yurachek said Friday letters would be sent to the parents of the athletes that it’s strictly up to them and their son or daughter whether to come home or stay in their current residence hall or apartment.
Wherever they stay or go, they do so knowing our state, our world, really could use the games these people play.
But it’s no game that for all it’s best they not play them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.