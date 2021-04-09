Admittedly, there are some weeks where I search extensively for topics to write my columns about.
Most weeks, columns write themselves, but occasionally there are some, like this week’s, that are hard to come by.
While we’ve had plenty of talking points this week — NCAA college basketball national titles, the Masters, Arkansas Derby, MLB’s first full week of the regular season, among others — I felt like some of those topics were either overdone, I’m not as knowledgeable about or I’ve overdone.
But, something that I haven’t written about that is booming and has in large part made a comeback is sports card collecting.
When recently looking at the most expensive sports cards, I found that 23 of 24 have been sold in the last two years. The exception is a much coveted 1909 Honus Wagner T206 card that last sold for $3.12 million in 2016.
It is said that there are about 50 of 200 cards that were ever released to the public because Wagner didn’t want children to buy cigarettes to get his card.
Thus, making the Wagner cards more rare, which has led to a Wagner T206 to be at the top of the most expensive sports cards for years.
It was the most expensive card for years, but was surpassed last August when a Mike Trout Bowman Chrome Draft Prospects Superfactor Autograph rookie card was sold for $3.396 million.
That card is the only of its kind in existence and is still in pretty good shape, rating at a 9 of out 10 grade.
But, that card was surpassed in January of this year for what is now the most expensive card — a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle that sold for $5.2 million.
That Mike Trout card was surpassed again in February of this year when a Luka Doncic 2018 Panini National Treasures 1 of 1 Logoman Autograph was sold for $4.6 million.
While baseball cards hold three of the top four most valuable cards, its basketball cards that are featured six times throughout the top 10 most expensive cards.
Two LeBron James cards are featured — both rookie cards from the same release — a Giannis Antetokounmpo, a Kobe Bryant and a Michael Jordan.
A Tom Brady rookie card is the lone football card in the top 10, while a Wayne Gretzky rookie card rates as the 12th most valuable card and the most expensive hockey card, to round out the U.S.’s big four sports.
Looking through the list of the most valuable cards, I am genuinely surprised that so many cards of more modern athletes hold the most value as opposed to older cards.
The boom of sports cards over the last two years has been a kind of curious thing for me because I used to love collecting sports cards growing up, but they didn’t seem to hold much value.
The market seemed low unless you did have valuable cards. But, I didn’t see many people care about sports cards.
Lately, I’ve seen several videos across YouTube where people are ripping open packs to see what they got and it is exciting to see.
I personally feel the rise in popularity of collecting sports cards amongst the younger crowd is because every major sports video game has modes where you essentially collect cards to play with those cards on a super team.
In the NBA 2K series, you could have a starting five of Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Bill Russell and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
For MLB The Show, you can have a starting outfield of Hank Aaron, Mike Trout, Babe Ruth. You can have Fernando Tatis Jr., and Rogers Hornsby make up your double play combination.
You could put Jackie Robinson at first base and have Nolan Arenado man the hot corner.
Johnny Bench could catch Cy Young.
Madden NFL Football, NHL and FIFA all allow you to do the same thing.
You can earn these players by collecting the cards within the games and go crazy with combinations.
It’s been a couple years since I last bought a pack of cards, but I do enjoy doing it.
I don’t know that I have any cards of insane value.
Recently, I was going through a box of cards I still had at my parents house and mainly searched for those prized rookie cards next to my dad.
He’s told me he has two Joe Montana rookie cards somewhere in the house.
It was fun going through those next to him, remembering players from when I was a kid or seeing players from when dad was in high school.
I didn’t find many cards I had worth of value, but I do have an Aaron Rodgers rookie that might fetch me a decent sum one day.
With that said, card collecting can be and still is fun. I’d say go pick up a pack from Walmart or Target and see who you get.
You never know if you may find a card that could net you some decent coin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.