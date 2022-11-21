While I may not have been in attendance at the Conway-Fayetteville playoff game last Friday, I was definitely getting constant updates.
Donnie Kulbeth was in attendance with his family. His son Zach is a sophomore on the Wampus Cats football team. Donnie graduated from Carlisle High School with my sister Carole in 1984. His mother, Rhea, was my fifth- and sixth-grade science teacher and became my “second mom” after I left her class at Carlisle Elementary School in 1984.
Donnie is like a big brother to me, especially the last 10 or so years. He and I text a lot. Even when I wasn’t covering Conway games, he’d be sending me scores from when his older son Matt was a football player at Conway.
Since I also cover the Carlisle Bison for the Grand Prairie Herald, I send him those updates that I get from my friends at Carlisle games.
It means the world to me that Donnie helps me out with updates when I’m not able to attend the games. But through the use of modern technology, I can watch the games from ConwayCorp on YouTube then still call Coach Fimple and get quotes. I’ve also been blessed to get photos from Jennifer Seifert for games I do not attend. With all that, we’ve been able to give the Wampus Cats football team the coverage they deserve.
With that said, I’ll be in attendance this Friday when Conway attempts to end the reign of the four-time defending state champion Bryant Hornets in the Class 7A state semifinals in Bryant.
The Hornets knocked off the Wampus Cats 34-15 three weeks ago in the regular-season finale.
Conway coach Keith Fimple said it doesn’t matter what seed you are in the playoffs. It’s just about getting in. And it doesn’t matter where you play the best team.
Quoting Ric Flair, the 16-time world heavyweight champion, “To be the man, you’ve got to beat the man.” So, this time of year, anything is possible.
As far as the other Faulkner County team that played a second-round playoff game, the Quitman Bulldogs ended their season with a 52-22 loss to Newport. The Greyhounds ended their season at 6-5-1.
It was a pleasure to get to know Coach DJ Marrs and cover his team this year. His stat keeper, Dan Lichoff, was very helpful with sending me stats and a scoring summary most of the season. It made my job so much easier. I have nothing but good to things to say about Quitman and their program.
In fact, as I’ve stated before, I spend a lot of time there as my fiance Jacqueline is a 2001 graduate of Quitman High School, and we visit her parents, John and Linda Goodwin there quite a bit. It’s a great little town that reminds me so much of my hometown of Carlisle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.