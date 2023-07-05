Wednesday, July 5, was my one-year anniversary as sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat.
While I’ve written about the sports happenings the last year in several previous columns, I just wanted to add some context to why I’m really enjoying this position at this point in my career.
Prior to coming to Conway, I had never worked for a daily newspaper. From June 1995 through May 2014, I worked for three weekly papers in Lonoke County — the Cabot Star-Herald, Lonoke Democrat and my hometown Carlisle Independent. I’ve always been a lover of community journalism.
I had a few opportunities to leave the Lonoke County papers and go to work for the statewide daily. I did freelance work for them, off and on, for about 10 years.
For the first 11 years of my career, my newspapers were locally owned by the Magie family of Cabot. I owe them a tremendous amount of gratitude. When I was a cub reporter, I actually gave my two-weeks notice because I didn’t know if I was cut out to be a newspaper reporter. I don’t think I’ve ever put that in print.
I was covering meetings in Cabot and Lonoke while doing some sports coverage in Carlisle in 1996. My mother, Rose Mary, was the editor of the Carlisle paper. It was tough to think that I was going to leave her and not work with her like I had been doing for about a year.
The company even bought me a going-away cake. I think it was at that point that I had second thoughts.
I had considered going back to college and become a teacher. But I wasn’t sure if that would suit me any. I asked our general manager Mark Magie if I could at least work part time and cover sports in Lonoke and Carlisle and city council meetings in Lonoke.
That worked out well. The Magies didn’t seem to want to lose me either. My mentor, Bill Rutherford, who was editor of the Arkansas Gazette when it closed in 1991, talked me out of quitting completely. So it worked out where I worked part time with the Magie family until October 1997, when sports editor Phil Foster left for a job in Texas. They offered me the sports editor job of all three papers, and the rest they say, is history.
I worked with my mom at the papers until the day she died — July 30, 2008. Even after that, I tried to carry on the tradition she had with the Carlisle Independent for years until the day I left the papers on June 6, 2014, to work for the statewide newspaper in their zoned editions, which included the River Valley & Ozark Edition, which covered Faulkner County.
That’s when I made a lot of contacts in the county, which I’m still using today.
I worked for the statewide for five years before getting out of the business. My wife Linda was retiring after 37 years of teaching and I wanted to make sure that I had something that I know would be stable. It was a mistake, working in retail for a year. I was miserable. 2020 was an absolute horrible year, not just because of COVID, but that’s when my wife was diagnosed with endometrial cancer and died Dec. 8, 2020. I was left to be a single father of Mary Elisabeth, who was 13 at the time.
About a month after Linda died, I was given a chance to get back into the business with the Daily Citizen in Searcy. At the time, it was printed three days a week. I was technically part time. Then, a year ago, I was given the opportunity to come to Conway and work full time at the Log Cabin Democrat.
Working at a daily for the first time in my life has been a challenge. I’ve always wanted to make sure that we had at least one or two local stories. In the summer time, that can be hard. But we’ve been pretty successful with that. The readers of our newspaper deserve that.
My goal the entire time has been to focus on high school athletics. We sell to the parents of those athletes. I feel like I’ve been fairly successful with that. I’m having a blast working with the coaches in Conway and all of Faulkner County.
Prior to the all-star games, I reached out to every athletes from the county who was selected to participate. In all, I did a feature or at least ran a photo of 22 of 23 athletes. I’m pretty proud of that stat.
Now, it’s less than a month until golf season starts. I’m looking forward to getting some info on as many of the teams as possible.
And thank you to the readers of the Log Cabin Democrat. You all have made me feel very welcome in your community. I’m looking forward to many more great memories.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
