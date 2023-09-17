x

Robert Buffalo, father of Log Cabin Democrat sports editor Mark Buffalo, is pictured with grand daughter Emmy during Grandparents Day at Lonoke Primary School in November 2014. Robert Buffalo, 81, died Saturday.

 Courtesy of Lonoke Primary School

Please indulge me a little bit.

Early Saturday morning, my father, Robert Buffalo of Carlisle, died peacefully in his sleep at age 81.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.