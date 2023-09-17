Please indulge me a little bit.
Early Saturday morning, my father, Robert Buffalo of Carlisle, died peacefully in his sleep at age 81.
For the first time in my 51-plus years on this earth, I no longer have a grandparent or parent and it’s tough. Really tough.
This is the second time I’ve written a column about a parent dying. My mother, Rose Mary, died in July 2008 at the age of 61. She and I worked together at the Carlisle Independent newspaper. She and I were really close, closer than my dad and I were, but Dad and I share something no one else in our family does.
I was born on my dad’s 30th birthday — Nov. 2, 1971. I gave him a hard time forever that I was his best birthday gift. In fact, that day was chosen because Mom’s labor was induced so my doctor could go watch the Razorbacks play SMU in Dallas over a week later. I’ve always loved that story.
My dad was a hard worker. He worked on our family farm his entire life. Whether it was with his grandfather George Raborn or his father, Robert Milton Buffalo, Dad was always working on the farm. We didn’t have any hired hands as they call them. We didn’t have a single tractor with a cab on it. But looking back on it now, working with him and my Papa after school and during the summer gave me the incentive to work hard in whatever it is I chose to do.
Granted, I decided to go to college because I didn’t want to work on the farm. But I can remember still helping out during college or driving a tractor after I worked in newspapers on the weekends as he was working ground or trying to drive the combine to harvest either the rice or soybeans that we produced on the farm.
There are still times that I’d do anything to ride in the back of the end gate seeder with Papa driving as we sowed levees. Or just driving a tractor, working ground or following Dad some with a grain cart or even helping make hay for Papa’s cattle. Fun times.
A quick story. When I was about 13 or 14, I was helping Dad as we were cutting rice. I didn’t realize he loaded the big truck from the back end to the front. So I wanted to open the rear door and look at the grain inside the trailer.
Big mistake.
We lost a bunch of rice out of the back onto the ground. Needless to say, I was scared to death of both him and Papa. Dad did blurt out a few four-letter words. But he really didn’t get on my butt too badly. We borrowed an auger and a generator from a neighboring farm and were able to get up most of the rice that fell onto the ground. He didn’t let me forget that for a while.
So, if you are the praying type, my sister, brother and I, and Dad’s four grandchildren, including my daughter Emmy, whom I’ve written about several times in this space, could use those prayers, or at least good thoughts and vibes.
And I want to thank my sister Carole and her husband Clay. They do not have any children. When Dad got to the point where he could not live alone, Carole and Clay made room for Dad at their home in Little Rock. It was a selfless act on their part to do that. I know it was tough on them at times. Jonathan and I would sit with Dad some so they could enjoy some alone time. This will be extremely hard on them, not having Dad around.
And now, I know my father is at peace. He is with my momma in Heaven and with Nana and Papa and my late wife Linda. And through my relationship with Jesus Christ, I know I will see him again one day.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.