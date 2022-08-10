x

This is a photo of Log Cabin Democrat sports editor Mark Buffalo (left), his mentor Bill Rutherford and Cabot Star-Herald typesetter Bonnie Roberts taken in August 1995.

Sometimes, I think I was born into the wrong era of newspaper journalism.

I love my job, and I’m doing the best I can to build up our readership by giving more local contest. I think it’s the backbone of any community newspaper.

