Sometimes, I think I was born into the wrong era of newspaper journalism.
I love my job, and I’m doing the best I can to build up our readership by giving more local contest. I think it’s the backbone of any community newspaper.
With the exception of a five-year period, my newspaper career consisted of working for a “hometown” newspaper. From 1995-2014, I worked for Magie Enterprises then Stephens Media. I was a writer/photographer then sports editor for the Cabot Star-Herald, Lonoke Democrat and Carlisle Independent. Carlisle is my hometown. These three papers were all located in Lonoke County, where I have lived all of my life.
My interest in newspaper started when I was in high school. I think a lot of it had to do with wanting to take photos. I got my first real SLR camera — a Canon AE-1 Program — for my 14th birthday. During FBLA Career Day at Carlisle High School my sophomore through senior years, I spent the day working with Pam Walter at the Carlisle Independent.
My senior year of high school, Carlisle football coach James Clayton asked me if I wanted to write about the Bison football team for the newspaper. I did not hesitate at the chance. Carlisle went 11-3 that season, advancing to the Class A state title game. It was the start of something bigger for me.
Fast forward two years. It’s the summer of 1992. I asked Pam if there was any sort of internship available at the Star-Herald and the sister papers. She got me in contact with my future boss and now lifelong friend Mark Magie.
That was the biggest summer to my career.
That summer, I began work with Bill Rutherford. Bill was the editor of the Magie newspapers. He had started at the papers in November 1991 after a more than 35-year career with the Arkansas Gazette, where he was managing editor when the paper was sold to the Arkansas Democrat in October 1991.
Bill was a lifer in the business. He took an instant liking to me. Granted, I didn’t know anything about how a newspaper works or what it really entailed to get one produced each week.
That summer, I learned as many dos and don’ts as it pertained to the newspaper business. I learned how to cut and past pages, learned how to shoot pages in the darkroom and even delivered the newspaper. But it’s where I became a “lifer” because of the knowledge I gained from working for Bill.
From 1992 until his death from pancreatic cancer in November 1999, Bill was always someone I could call and ask questions. When I tried to quit the business in 1996, Bill talked me out of it. The Magie family let me work part time for a while until the sports editor’s position came open in the fall of 1997. And with the exception of one year when I was working in retail, I’ve been a newspaperman since the fall of 1995 full time.
One story I remember Bill telling me was when NASA landed on the moon in 1969, he had practiced taking photos of the television with a Polaroid camera so that the paper could get a quick photo in the next day’s paper. Wow, technology really has changed.
Bill trusted me so much that he had me housesit for him multiple times when he was his wife Nancy would travel out of Arkansas for various things.
I still think fondly of Bill. I’m Facebook friends with his sister Ellen King, whose husband Harry, is another of my mentors in the newspaper business.
When Stephens Media bought out Magie Enterprises in June 2006, I was afforded a new opportunity to work with two of the best journalists in the state in Harry and our boss, Dennis Byrd.
Harry, who retired a few years ago from writing columns for the statewide newspaper’s Razorbacks bureau, was the sports columnist for Stephens Media. He previously worked at the Arkansas Gazette and worked for the Associated Press in Little Rock.
From November 2009 through the fall of 2013, I worked closely with Harry, Dennis, Scott Faldon and Robbie Neiswanger, covering the Arkansas Razorbacks football team. I flew to games with those guys all around the SEC. I always took advantage of the situation to talk newspaper and sports with Harry and Dennis.
For Harry and Dennis, I still call or text them every so often. I interact with Dennis on social media, same for Harry’s wife Ellen.
As anyone can see, I have been pretty blessed in my career to have worked with some of the best journalists in Arkansas. Granted, the newspaper business isn’t what it once was, even 25 years ago, but there is still a place for it in our lives. It’s the watchdog of a community. In my position as sports editor, it’s my job to cover the student-athletes and present them in a good light. Granted, it’s not always going to be rosy. There will be some bitter defeats, and sometimes, I have to cover some unpleasant things when it comes to sports locally. But our readers deserve the best.
I’m not the best local sports journalist around, but I will do my best to use the knowledge imparted to me by my mentors and others in the business, to give the readers of the Log Cabin Democrat the very best.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.