While basketball season is over, spring sports season is in full swing, and I’m trying my best to cover as many teams as possible.
I’m concentrating more on Conway High School baseball, softball and soccer. I’m going to start looking at track results too so we can get those student-athletes some recognition as well.
But the good thing about the three Conway sports I previously mentioned is that Leighton Hardin, the baseball coach, will send me his automated scorebook after each game and send me a few quotes to save us from having to do a phone interview.
That also goes for Chata Hickey, the Conway softball coach, who uses the Game Changer app, which I am a subscriber. Coach Hickey is also old school and will text me a photo of an old-fashioned scorebook, which I use 99 percent of the time because she told me that is more accurate than the online stuff.
Conway girls soccer coach Kevin DeStefano and boys soccer coach Matthew Page both text me info about their games so that I can get as many names in the paper as possible.
And thank goodness for the Game Changer app on my phone. That way, if one of the other Faulkner County teams uses it, I can write up something on their games. I’m slowing getting into that more so that we can provide coverage to as many teams as we can. And by we, I mean me. This is a one-person show!
And I’m not complaining. I’ve always been so busy during my 29-year newspaper career when it comes to spring sports. The season is compacted into a short amount of time following the end of the basketball regular season.
I’ve talked to plenty of coaches over the years, and they are jealous of that fact. Football goes a two and a half months. Basketball goes for four months. Then baseball, softball and soccer seasons are similar in length to football but they play so many more games that it appears that the season is shorter, especially when they start and games can be adversely affected by winter weather.
But, it’s finally starting to get warm and stay that way. I’m looking forward to a great postseason run by any of the teams in Faulkner County. And the good thing about it is the state-championship games for those sports will be held at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway in May. That sounds like it will be a blast for our community. I can’t wait.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.