The St. Joseph High School golfers continued their winning ways Thursday on the Links at Cadron Valley course. Both its boys and girls teams won first place over Quitman and Greenbrier. The Bulldog team scores were 129 for the boys and 153 for the girls.
St. Joseph’s Matt Seiter was the medalist, shooting 37. Owen Coney came in at 39 while Brendan Baker and Evan McMillian followed with a 44 and 55.
On the girls' side, Kaitlyn Kordsmeier medaled with a 40. Avery White shot 51 and Allie Evans finished with a 62.
In boys play, Quitman finished second, shooting 148. Zane Pierce shot 43. Garrett Mormon shot 45. Luke Broadway shot 60. Colton Howell shot 61.
Greenbrier shot 155. Jackson Goodwin led the way with a 49. Mason Simone shot 50. Hunter Moss shot 56. Armondo Arredondo shot 68.
In girls play, Quitman’s Allie Cater shot 54. Greenbrier’s Kaylie McDiarmid shot 50. Addison Walton shot 52. Sydney Riddle shot 64. Lilly Jackson shot 65.
