The St. Joseph High School golfers continued their winning ways Thursday on the Links at Cadron Valley course. Both its boys and girls teams won first place over Quitman and Greenbrier. The Bulldog team scores were 129 for the boys and 153 for the girls. 

St. Joseph’s Matt Seiter was the medalist, shooting 37. Owen Coney came in at 39 while Brendan Baker and Evan McMillian followed with a 44 and 55. 

