The St. Joseph Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs golf teams won first in a match Tuesday with Conway Christian and Greenbrier at The Links at Cadron Valley golf course.

St. Joseph won the boys match, shooting 128. Conway Christian was second at 141. Greenbrier was third at 142.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.