The St. Joseph Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs golf teams won first in a match Tuesday with Conway Christian and Greenbrier at The Links at Cadron Valley golf course.
St. Joseph won the boys match, shooting 128. Conway Christian was second at 141. Greenbrier was third at 142.
St. Joseph’s Brendan Baker was the medalist, shooting 40. Matt Seiter shot 41. Owen Coney and Price Harmon both shot 47.
Cruz Hildebrand led Conway Christian, shooting 49. Mason Windham and Luke Ussery both shot 49.
Caleb Collier led Greenbrier, shooting 41. Blake Buell shot 49. Jackson Goodwin shot 52. Hunter Moss shot 59.
In girls play, St. Joseph finished first, shooting 147. The other two schools did not have enough golfers to field a full team.
St. Joseph’s Kaitlyn Kordsmener was the medalist, shooting 41. Avery White shot 47. Allie Evans shot 59.
Conway Christian’s Isabella Goss shot 50. Greenbrier’s Addison Walton shot 52. Lilly Jackson shot 63.
The district tournament for St. Joseph and Conway Christian will be held next week at The Links at Cadron Valley in Conway. The girls tournament is Monday; the boys tournament is Tuesday.
