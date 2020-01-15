St. Joseph boys beat Des Arc, Eagles get best of girls

The St. Joseph junior girls and senior teams took what is probably their longest road trip of the season Tuesday as they traveled to Des Arc to play the Des Arc Eagles.
It was the second straight time the Bulldogs played Eagles, after playing Conway Christian on Friday.
The junior girls played first.
The game was close early, but Des Arc then broke things open as it scored six straight points.
The junior girls had a lot of trouble with the Eagles, who looked pretty good.
Des Arc jumped out to an 18-8 lead by the end of the first quarter.
This continued through the second quarter, as the junior girls struggled to do anything right, and had a lot of trouble shooting the ball.
Des Arc pretty much had its way.
The Eagles had an 11-9 scoring edge in the second quarter, and led 29-17 at halftime.
Livi Williams, Ruby Jones, and Chloe Skinner did all the scoring for the junior girls in the first half.
The girls scored the first point of the second half, then Des Arc ran off 13 straight points to take a 42-18 lead.
They ended up with an 18-3 scoring edge in the third quarter, the second time the Eagles scored 18 in a quarter, and they led 47-20 at the end of the third quarter.
It was now a question of when the mercy rule would go into effect.
The girls did score a little early in the fourth quarter to draw closer.
Des Arc then put their reserves into the game with four minutes left.
They would not score at all.
The junior girls ended up scoring 15-straight points to end the game, and had a 15-0 shutout in the final quarter.
The final score was a respectable 47-35 in favor of Des Arc, but the game was a rout for the Eagles.
Williams led the scoring for the junior girls with 12 points.
Ruby Jones had eight points, and Chloe Skinner had two points.
They accounted for all of the team’s scoring through early in the fourth quarter.
The reserves scored the final 13 points after they came in.
Senior girls
Des Arc 71,
St. Joseph 49
The senior girl's game started out very much like the junior girl's game.
They traded baskets at first, then Des Arc took off, and the Eagles totally dominated things through the first half.
Lilly Hill scored six rather quick points for the Bulldogs, and Elizabeth Chandler had the other two points.
Hill got her second foul, and was taken out of the game.
The girls did not score for the rest of the first quarter.
Savannah Mooney tried a few 3-pointers, but was off the mark.
Meanwhile, Des Arc was hitting 3-point baskets as if they were going out of style.
The Eagles led 23-8 at the end of the first quarter.
The onslaught from the Eagles continued in the second quarter.
The Bulldogs were able to do some scoring, though.
Hill got back into the game and scored some, and Mooney made some free throws to get on the board.
Emily Briggler had problems hitting shots in this game, but she was able to score a little.
The girls scored 15 points in the second quarter.
However, Des Arc ran up 24 points in the second quarter, and the Eagles had a 47-23 lead at halftime.
The halftime score was close to the score of the junior girl's game after three quarters.
The girls played better offensively in the third quarter.
Mooney was finally able to make a couple of 3-pointers, and the other girls were all able to contribute some to the scoring.
The Eagles cooled off some and were not as hot with their long-range shooting.
The Bulldogs ended up with a 17-14 scoring edge in the third quarter.
They were still behind by 61-40 at the end of the third quarter.
Des Arc heated up again in the early moments of the fourth quarter.
They scored seven straight points to start the quarter to lead 68-40.
They then had a girl fouled, and if she made her free throws, the lead would reach 30 points.
She did it, and it was 70-40 with five minutes left in the game.
The Arkansas Activities Association sportsmanship rule went into effect, and the clock ran continuously for the rest of the game.
The Eagles made another free throw to make it 71-40, then their coach cleared the bench.
The Des Arc reserves did not score, and the Bulldogs scored nine straight points to end the game.
That was similar to how the junior girl's game ended.
Des Arc still had a 10-9 scoring edge in the fourth quarter, and the final score was 71-49 in favor of the Eagles.
The game was not as close as the final score indicated.
It was the third straight loss in the conference for the senior girls.
They have allowed 70 or more points in two of them.
They are now 3-4 in the conference, and are 11-8 on the season.
Savannah Mooney was the leading scorer with 16 points as she came on strong late in the game. Hill ended up with 15 points.
Chandler had seven points, Briggler had five points, Maggie Mooney had four points, and Ashleigh Mallett had the other two points.
Boys
St. Joseph 63,
Des Arc 41
It took over a minute for there to be any scoring, as the Bulldogs started the scoring on a basket by Caleb Hiegel.
The boys played good defense, and the Eagles could not do anything offensively.
The Bulldogs opened a 9-0 lead, while it took Des Arc five minutes and 15 seconds to score its first points.
The St. Joseph boys got a little sloppy after this, and the Eagles made a comeback.
They got back to within 12-9 by the end of the first quarter.
The Bulldogs got going again in the second quarter and took charge of the game.
Des Arc went cold again offensively, and the Bulldogs were able to methodically open up a lead.
All the boys who played contributed to the effort, and the scoring was spread out rather evenly through the first half.
The Bulldogs had a 15-6 scoring edge in the second quarter, and they led 27-15 at halftime.
The Bulldogs warmed up more in the third quarter.
Hiegel got hot and did some scoring, and Luke Pope, who was back in action after missing a game and a half due to a knee injury, got his 3-point shot going, after not being able to hit anything early.
Des Arc scored some in the third quarter, but the Bulldogs kept the lead in double digits.
The Bulldogs scored 20 points in the third quarter, while Des Arc had 13 points.
That made it 47-28 in favor of the Bulldogs at the end of the third quarter.
Des Arc showed some signs of making a run early in the fourth quarter, and the boy's inability to finish a couple of games last week remained a concern.
However, the Bulldogs were able to keep the margin in the 20-point range.
Then with about five minutes left, the Des Arc coach threw in the towel and put his reserves into the game.
The Bulldogs did the same shortly after that.
This time, the Bulldog bench players were able to do some scoring and contributed more than they have in other recent games they have gotten to play in.
The Bulldogs had a 16-13 scoring edge for the fourth quarter, and ended up winning 63-41.
It was the second straight win for the senior boys, and they improve to 5-2 in conference play and are 13-6 on the season.
Nine boys scored in this game.
Caleb Hiegel came on strong in the second half and ended up with 18 points. Luke Pope had 10 points, John McKenna had eight points, Luke Briggler had seven points, all in the first half, Gage Kordsmeier had six points, Ryan Davis, Luke Bruich, and Logan Kennedy each had four points and Zach Tucker had the other two points.
The Bulldogs stay on the road for their next games on Friday.
The junior boys will join the senior teams as they travel to the middle of White County to take on the Bears of White County Central.
It will start the second half of the conference season.
