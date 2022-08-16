St. Jospeh High School’s golf teams played Quitman in a nine-hole contest at Cadron Valley Golf Course in Conway on Tuesday.
St. Joseph won the boys’ match 134-148. St. Joseph won the girls match 134-153.
Updated: August 16, 2022 @ 10:27 am
Logan Bruich was the medalist for the boys. He shot 40. Presli Webb was the girls’ medalist, shooting 36.
