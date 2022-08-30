High school golfers from St. Joseph, Morrilton and Greenbrier took part in a match at Cadron Valley Course in Conway on Monday.
High school golfers from St. Joseph, Morrilton and Greenbrier took part in a match at Cadron Valley Course in Conway on Monday.
Morrilton won the boys match by shooting a combined 128. St. Joseph was second at 139. Greenbrier was third at 179.
St. Joseph’s Matt Seiter was the medalist, shooting 40. Logan Bruich shot 49. Brendan Baker and Andrew Skinner each shot 50.
Greenbrier’s Ty Ruby shot 49. Brody Wilcox shot 64. Whit Williams shot 66. Harper Bean shot 70.
Greenbrier won the girls match, shooting 156. St. Joseph shot 165.
St. Joseph’s Kaitlyn Kordsmeier was the medalist, shooting 52. Avery White shot 60. Allie Evans shot 63. Presli Webb did not play because a conflict with volleyball.
Greenbrier’s Landri Aultman shot 46. Kaylee McDiarmid shot 52. Addison Walton shot 56. Aya Abuzeineh shot 56.
St. Joseph’s next match is Thursday against Conway Christian and Quitman.
