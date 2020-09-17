St. Joseph School senior boys took another first-place finish at the Josh Park Memorial Invitational Run on Sept. 15 at Heber Springs.
Two St. Joseph runners finished in the top 10 of the 3.1-mile course.
Senior Cole Garner finished sixth with a time of 20:07, while senior Truman Martin finished ninth with a time of 20:17.
Conway also did well at the Josh Park Memorial with the senior boys finishing first.
John Sutton won the race, while Ethan Kailey trailed just behind him in second, while Gunter Campbell and Cade Swindell finished eighth.
For the Conway girls, Madalyn Crow finished ninth, while Melaina Taylor finished 14th and Allison Ross finished 18th.
The junior girls also earned a first-place finish with Meg Swindle leading the way with a third-place finish.
Lilly King came in sixth, Anna Kate Simco placed seventh and Jayln Anthony finished eighth.
In the junior boys division, Max Henry finished first, Jake Tatom placed fifth and Ayden Garay finished 18th.
