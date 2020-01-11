Stout defense and an evenly balanced offense propelled the St. Joseph Bulldogs to a 43-23 win over their in-city rival Conway Christian Eagles.
The Bulldogs held the Eagles to only 13 points in the first half.
The Bulldogs got multiple turnovers that led to layups thanks to their active hands and their pressure on the ball.
Even though the Bulldogs had trouble finding offense, their defense was what allowed them to win this game.
“Defense is our calling card,” St. Joesph coach Brent Bruich said.
The Bulldogs, in the fourth quarter, held the Eagles to only two points for the quarter.
Offensively it was a tale of two halves for the Bulldogs.
“The first half I thought we played way too fast,” Bruich said “It was uncharacteristic of us. We were trying too hard, and we shot it too quick and we were making bad passes.”
In the second half, the Bulldogs seemed to play more clean with less turnovers as well as better passes and that allowed them to put the game away before the fourth quarter began.
The offense was well distributed for the Bulldogs in this game.
Senior Ryan Davis lead the Bulldogs in scoring with 11 points. Five different bulldogs got points in this game.
“That’s St. Joseph basketball,” Bruich said. “Our team is best if we got five guys in double figures.”
Conway Christian was led in scoring by senior forward Brooks White who had eight points.
Conway Christian just could not find offense in this game.
Its defense it kept in the game for the first half, causing St. Joseph to turn the ball over and take quick shots.
“First half of the boys game was by far the best half of defense we have played all year,” Conway Christian coach Trey Lynch said. “We did a good job of forcing St. Joeseph to take some shots that we wanted them to shoot. We just struggled to help ourselves on the other end.”
St. Joseph now sits at 12-6 on the season and hold thirrd place in the 2A Region 5 standings with a 4-2 conference record.
Conway Christian falls to 0-12 on the season and 0-5 in the conference.
Girls
Conway Christian 60,
St. Joseph 49
The scoring came often in the first quarter for the Lady Eagles, scoring 15 points.
The Lady Eagle defense held the Lady Bulldogs without a shot until the 5:50 mark of the first quarter.
The Lady Eagle offense was lead by freshman guard Josie Williams who lead the team with 24 points in this game.
“She makes us go,” Lynch said. “She’s a ninth grader but plays like a seasoned veteran.”
The Bulldogs, in the second quarter, held the Lady Eagles without a point for the last 3:44 and cut the lead to 26-22 at the half.
The Lady Eagles came out in the third quarter and scored 19 points, led by the offense of Williams who had six points in the quarter.
The Lady Eagles held the Bulldogs to only seven points in the third quarter.
The Lady Bulldogs went on a tear in the fourth quarter, scoring 20 points, but were unable to overcome the lead that the Lady Eagles had built in the third quarter.
“I thought the girls worked hard,” St. Joseph girls coach Kaylynn Hill said. “They played with all their heart, but our shots just weren’t falling for us tonight.”
The Lady Bulldogs move to 3-3 in conference and 11-7 overall with the loss.
The Lady Eagles are now 4-1 in conference and 8-8 overall.
