Updated: September 2, 2022 @ 2:06 pm
The St. Joseph boys and the Conway Christian girls won a golf match at Cadron Valley Golf Course on Thursday.
St. Joseph’s boys shot 130 to win the match. Quitman shot 147.
Matt Seiter of St. Joseph and Luke Kinley of Conway Christian tied for medalist honors, shooting 41.
St. Joseph’s Logan Bruich shot 43. Brendan Baker shot 46. Andrew Skinner shot 55.
Quitman’s Cain Newcomb shot 44. Weston Griffin shot 50. Garrett Morman shot 53. Luke Broadway shot 54.
Conway Christian’s Luke Usury shot 69.
In the girls’ match, Conway Christian finished first, shooting 145. Quitman was second at 157. St. Joseph was third at 160.
Conway Christian’s Gracie Hubbard and St. Joseph’s Kaitlyn Kordsmeier were co-medalists, shooting 43.
Conway Christian’s Kara Keathley shot 44. Isabella Goss shot 58.
Quitman’s Emily Smith shot 46. Taylor Chapman shot 55. Allie Cater shot 56. Shelby Haynes shot 58.
St. Joseph’s Avery White shot 55. Allie Evans shot 62.
Conway girls
The Conway Lady Wampus Cats won a match at Longhills Golf Club on Thursday.
Conway shot 243 to win the match. Cabot was second at 268, followed by Mount St. Mary, 285; Benton, 306; and Bryant, 321.
Conway’s Yinyoe Yang was the medalist, shooting 70. Tori Worley was third at 76. Sarah Tinsley was seventh at 96. Presley Subless and Bella Leach tied for eighth at 97.
