State basketball tournaments are now underway for all levels of high school basketball.
Though some did not get their start until Friday, others advanced in their respective tournament.
The St. Joseph boys basketball team saw its state tournament bid come to an end Thursday with a 47-44 loss to Cutter-Morning Star.
St. Joseph entered the Class 2A State Tournament as the top seed from the Central region after winning the respective regional tournament, but faced a hungry four seed from the South region.
Meanwhile, the Mt. Vernon-Enola Lady Warhawks advanced Thursday by dismantling Emerson in a 58-16 win.
MVE awaits the winner of Norfork and Jasper with the winner meeting the Lady Warhawks at 4 p.m. Sunday at Morrilton.
The Quitman girls also got off to a big start, beating the South’s top-seeded Fordyce, 53-32, to advance to the quarterfinals.
Quitman awaits the winner of Cotter and Riverside, with the quarterfinal matchup occurring at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Both Vilonia basketball teams advanced with wins Thursday.
The Lady Eagles toppled Benton, 46-37, and played Jonesboro on Friday evening.
The Eagles beat Maumelle, 70-60, to advance to a Friday game against Pine Bluff.
Teams that were in action Friday were the Conway Lady Cats, both Vilonia teams and both Mayflower teams.
The Log Cabin will continue to follow state basketball tournament action.
