Six players from the St. Joseph High School girls soccer team, along with two of their coaches, provided instruction to a group of 3 year olds who are participating in the Arkansas United Little Rockers and Little Kickers Program.
Lilly Hill, Lydia Humphrey, Ella and Ruby Jones, Geena Porcaro and Raegan Storie worked with such children during a 45-minute session April 30 at Conway's Centennial Soccer Park.
Head coach Kevin Rittman and assistant coach Larry Trussell were also on hand to assist.
Players from Hendrix College and the University of Central of Central Arkansas were there as well.
This program began in 2008 and was specifically designed for the young player.
"It's done in a safe and positive environment," the program's website states. "Kids can learn the game of soccer through playful techniques and group bonding activities".
The training lasts six weeks and runs each fall and spring to coincide with the recreational seasons.
It's available in Conway, Little Rock, North Little Rock and Heber Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.