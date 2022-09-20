The St. Joseph Lady Bulldogs won the 2A-2 district golf championship Monday at the Links at Cadron Valley.
St. Jospeh shot 250 to win the team championship. Quitman was second, shooting 314. Mt. Vernon-Enola participated in the tournament but did not have enough players to qualify for a team score.
St. Joseph’s Presli Webb and Kaitlyn Kordsmeier each shot 74. Webb won the medalist honors in a two-hole playoff.
St. Joseph’s Avery White shot 102. Allie Evans shot 142.
Quitman’s Emily smith finished third overall, shooting 76. Taylor Chapman shot 108. Allie Cater shot 130. Shelby Haynes shot 130.
Mt. Vernon-Enola’s AJ Person shot 134. Aislyn Olive shot 136.
The Class 2A state golf tournament is Tuesday at Glenwood Country Club.
