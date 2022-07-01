Conway resident and St. Joseph School student Presli Webb finished tied for 120th at the High School Girls Golf National Invitational in North Carolina on Wednesday, per a news release provided to the Log Cabin by the National High School Golf Association (NHSGA) on Thursday.
Webb, a senior at St. Joseph, finished 39-over par with two other golfers from Georgia and Maine, recording total round scores of 84, 86 and 83 in the three-day competition at Pinehurst Resort that started on Monday.
“[Webb’s] been working really hard on her game the last two years,” St. Joseph head golf coach Mike Prall said in an interview with the Log Cabin on Wednesday, adding that her combined score after three rounds was a 60-stroke improvement on her performance at the 2021 NHSGA Girls Golf National Invitational.
In her time at St. Joseph, Webb has won the 2A State Individual Championship twice, Prall said. In the 2021 overall state championship tournament, Webb finished eighth in a field of 16 players.
Webb competed against 220 other high school girl golfers from across the U.S. and Canada this week. Other golfers from Arkansas – Emma Hester of Sheridan, Lauren Milligan of Springdale, Annaleice Cain of Hot Springs and Aubrey Marx of El Dorado – finished 74th, 78th, 99th and 156th, respectively.
