The Arkansas Activities Association recently inducted members from three different organizations and among those inducted was Conway native Alton (A.C.) Freyburger.
Freyburger joined the Arkansas Officials Association in 1979 and began a 34-year career in the organization.
For 22 years, he officiated basketball and worked the 1990 State Overall Tournament and the girls final.
From 1990 to 2000, he worked five state basketball tournaments and also officiated the 1995 Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Basketball Game.
Freyburger also worked five straight AAU basketball championships in Arkansas, Tennessee and North Carolina.
He also had 23 years of work experience in high school football.
For 15 years, he worked the high school playoffs and worked six state semifinal games.
In 2001, he worked the 2001 Class 6A state championship game and also worked the 2006 AHSCA All-Star football game.
Freyburger continues to keep busy as a member of the chain crew for Hendrix College, which he has done for the past seven years.
Freyburger’s passion for sports developed at a young age, which he carried into his adult life.
He graduated from St. Joseph School in 1972 where he played basketball, baseball and ran track.
He then attended the University of Central Arkansas and Central Baptist College. He played baseball at CBC.
In 1990, he graduated from Petit Jean Technical School with an associate degree in marketing and management.
He and his wife Angie have been married for 16 years and are both active members of Central Baptist Church in Conway.
He serves as an usher at the church, while Angie serves as a greeter.
Alton has two sons, David and Danny Freyburger, one step-son, Dustin Gill, one step-daughter, Kaylynn Gill, and two grandchildren, Brogdan (10) and Hunter (2).
