St. Joseph High School has three new coaches who'll be leading its basketball, softball, and boys soccer programs for the upcoming school year.
Chandler Stanek will coach 7th-12th grade boys basketball along with teaching ninth grade physical science. Girls basketball and softball will be coached by Austin Neumeier. He'll also teach physical education and health. Nathan McCrary is primarily a social studies teacher, but he'll coach boys soccer too. His classes include world geography, U.S. history and world history.
Stanek is from Hector where he graduated from high school. He later earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Utah's Western Governors University.
An AAU basketball coach for three years, Stanek also assisted former boys coach Brent Bruich last year.
"I believe basketball is much more than a game," Stanek said. "I view success through building the character of student athletes. Students can learn the importance of teamwork, perseverance, and respect through the game of basketball. It's great to win games, but I believe if a coach mentors young student athletes, wins will follow." He and his wife, Lane, say they're very excited about coming to St. Joseph.
"This school has had a great tradition and culture. I could not ask for a better place to coach."
Neumeier grew up in Bigelow, AR where his father, Craig, is the senior boys basketball and baseball coach. Neumeier was a star athlete there where he was named an All-District basketball player in his junior and senior years. He received his college degree from the University of the Ozarks in Clarksville. Asked about his style of play,
"I think it can change from year to year depending on your players,” Neumeier said. “One thing they should always do is play hard while they're on the court, but I do like to get the ball inside on offense."
He too says he's excited for the opportunity to work at St. Joseph.
McCrary is a native of Hot Springs and graduated from Hot Springs Lakeside High School. He earned his Bachelor's Degree at Henderson State University in Arkadelphia and a Master's from Arkansas State University in Jonesboro. His experience includes ten years in the classroom and seven years of coaching soccer. Five of those were at Centerpoint High School and the other two were at Vilonia.
"I try to adapt my coaching philosophy based on the group of athletes I have that year," McCrary said. "Everyone would love to play attacking style, but sometimes it's more prudent to play defensive style and counter-attack." Transitioning to a Catholic school excites him because he looks forward to sharing his faith and how God has worked in his life. He and his fiance, Ellen Siebenmorgen, plan to marry in December.
"I'm very happy to join a school that has such a great family atmosphere and has already been so supportive and welcoming," McCrary said.
