St. Joseph High School has three new coaches who'll be leading its basketball, softball, and boys soccer programs for the upcoming school year.

Chandler Stanek will coach 7th-12th grade boys basketball along with teaching ninth grade physical science. Girls basketball and softball will be coached by Austin Neumeier. He'll also teach physical education and health. Nathan McCrary is primarily a social studies teacher, but he'll coach boys soccer too. His classes include world geography, U.S. history and world history. 

