St. Joseph School is holding a basketball camp this week at its Family Activities Center.
It began Tuesday and runs through Friday. The camp starts each day at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 11:30.
Coaches Brent Bruich, Luke Davis, and Kay Lynn Hill are teaching the fundamentals of dribbling, pivoting, shooting and defensive maneuvers. Tuesday and Wednesday’s camps were for incoming third- through sixth-grade boys and girls. Fourth- through seventh-grade girls and boys will be schooled on Thursday and Friday.
Fifty children are signed up with the younger group, and more than 30 are participating in the older one. There will be another camp on June 7 for the junior and senior high girls basketball teams.
