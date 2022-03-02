For some, the state basketball tournament has begun. For others, state tournament fields are now set with the conclusion of regional tournaments.
Class 2A and 3A regional tournaments were concluded Tuesday after being delayed slightly by last week’s inclement weather.
In the Class 2A Central Region, the St. Joseph boys basketball team has captured the Central Region crown after defeating Maumelle Charter, 60-44, in the finals, which earns St. Joseph the Central’s top seed.
The Bulldogs entered the regional tournament as the Class 5-2A seed, and beat Tuckerman, 49-46, in the first round. Following that, the Bulldogs then upset the top seed from the 2-2A Melbourne, 55-39, to advance to the finals.
By earning the top seed, St. Joseph enters the state tournament facing the fourth seed from the 2A South’s fourth seed Cutter-Morning Star.
The two teams meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Junction City.
Meanwhile, the Quitman girls basketball team fell to Salem in the third-place game and will now be the 2A Central’s fourth seed.
It was the second loss of the Central Regional Tournament for Quitman after losing to Bigelow in the semifinals.
Quitman will now play the opening game of the Class 2A State Tournament against Fordyce, which is the top seed from the 2A South region at 1 p.m. Thursday in Junction City.
The Mayflower Eagles boys basketball team also captured its regional tournament title after beating Episcopal, 50-47, in the finals.
The Eagles entered the regional tournament as the top seed from the 5-3A, and beat Central West Helena, 49-31, before beating Central Arkansas Christian, 59-48, in the semifinals.
The Eagles enter the Class 3A State Tournament as the Region 3 top seed and will take on McGehee, Region 4 fourth seed at 2:30 Friday in Valley Springs.
The Mayflower girls basketball team did not fare as well, falling Class 3A Region 3 finals to Lamar, 51-36.
Now, the Lady Eagles play Fouke, the Region four third seed, at 7 p.m. Friday.
Elsewhere, the Conway boys basketball team fell, 89-60, in their opening round 6A State Tournament game against Bentonville.
The Wampus Cats season has ended.
