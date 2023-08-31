x

St. Joseph junior high runners earned medals in the Lyon College Invitational cross country meet earlier this week. They are, from left, Travis Jackson, Avery Cooper and Edith Ramirez.

 Courtesty of St. Joseph Schools

St. Joseph High School cross country teams competed in the Lyon College Invitational on Aug. 29 in Batesville.

The Junior Lady Bulldogs finished third out of 28 teams.

