St. Joseph High School cross country teams competed in the Lyon College Invitational on Aug. 29 in Batesville.
The Junior Lady Bulldogs finished third out of 28 teams.
St. Joseph High School cross country teams competed in the Lyon College Invitational on Aug. 29 in Batesville.
The Junior Lady Bulldogs finished third out of 28 teams.
Eighth-grader Avery Cooper and seventh-grader Edith Ramirez were two of the Top 15 runners to medal by finishing 10th and 11th respectively out of 216 runners in the field.
In the junior boys race, eighth-grader Travis Jackson finished 12th out of 213 runners to earn a medal.
The Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs competed in the senior high races but did not have a runner finish with a medal.
St. Joseph, which is coached by Larry Trussell, will compete again Tuesday at the Magazine Invitational.
