Conway resident and St. Joseph School student Presli Webb is ranked in the top 115 competitors through two rounds of competition at the High School Girls Golf National Invitational in North Carolina on Tuesday, per a series of news releases provided to the Log Cabin by the National High School Golf Association (NHSGA) this week.
Webb, who is entering her senior year at St. Joseph, is 24-over par in the competition at Pinehurst Resort, tied for 110th overall at time of print. Webb also competed in the 2021 Arkansas State Golf Association High School Overall Championship Tournament, finishing eighth in a 16-player field with a score of 82, per a news release issued by St. Joseph last fall.
The tournament Webb is playing in now in North Carolina is a national invitation-only tournament made up of over 220 high school girl golfers from the U.S. and Canada. One additional round remains to be played on Wednesday.
Fellow Arkansas golfers Annaleice Cain, Lauren Milligan and Emma Hester, of Hot Springs, Springdale and Sheridan, respectively, are also competing in the three-day competition. At press time, all three were ranked in the top 100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.