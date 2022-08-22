x

St. Joseph's Kaitlyn Kordsmeier tees off during a match with Conway Christian and Quitman last week. Kordsmeier was the medalist, shooting 40 over nine holes.

 Courtesty of St. Joseph Schools

The St. Joseph Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs golf teams won their second matches of the season on Thursday, beating Conway Christian and Quitman at Cadron Valley Golf Course.

The St. Joseph boys shot 130 over the nine-hole match. Logan Bruich was medalist, shooting 38. Matt Seiter shot 42, followed by Andrew Skinner at 50 and Brendon Baker at 52.

