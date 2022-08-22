The St. Joseph Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs golf teams won their second matches of the season on Thursday, beating Conway Christian and Quitman at Cadron Valley Golf Course.
The St. Joseph boys shot 130 over the nine-hole match. Logan Bruich was medalist, shooting 38. Matt Seiter shot 42, followed by Andrew Skinner at 50 and Brendon Baker at 52.
Quitman was second at 137. Quitman was led by Weston Griffin at 39. Garrett Morman and Cain Newbomb each shot 49. Luke Broadway shot 56.
Conway Christian shot 144. Luke Kinley and Beau Campbell each shot 45. Parker Nash shot 54. Luke Ussery shot 55.
In girls play, St. Joseph won by shooting 141. Conway Christian was second at 145. Quitman shot 158.
St. Joseph’s Kaitlyn Kordsmeier was medalist, shooting 40. Presli Webb shot 42. Avery White shot 59. Allie Evans shot 64.
Conway Christian’s Gracie Hubbard and Kara Keathley each shot 45. Isabella Goss shot 55.
Emily Smith led Quitman by shooting 51. Taylor Champman shot 53. Shelby Haynes shot 54.
