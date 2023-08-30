The St. Joseph Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs swept a golf match with Mayflower and Lamar on Tuesday at the Links at Cadron Valley.
In boys action, St. Joseph shot a 128. Lamar shot 154. Mayflower shot 163.
St. Joseph’s Matthew Seiter was the medalist, shooting 38 over nine holes. Brendon Baker shot 44. Owen Coney shot 46 and Even McMillian shot 47.
Mayflower’s Luke Raney shot 46. Mason Rhodes shot 57. Dakota Graaf shot 60.
In girls play, St. Joseph shot 147.
Kaitlyn Kordsmeier was the medalist, shooting 40. Avery White shot 49. Allie Evans shot 58.
Mayflower’s Avery Cox shot 60.
St. Joseph will play again today at the Links against Quitman and Perryville.
The Conway Wampus Cats and Lady Wampus Cats played in the Bryant Invitational golf tournament Tuesday at Hurricane Golf and Country Club.
The Wampus Cats finished fourth, shooting 316. The Lady Wampus Cats finished first, shooting 241.
In the boys match, Benton won with a 303. Cabot was second at 305. Little Rock Catholic was third at 314.
Conway’s Blane Burk won medalist honors, shooting a 2-under-par, 70. Laken Silkwood shot 75. Matthew Aikman shot 85. Noah Ryan shot 86. Conner Scobey shot 103.
In girls play, Conway won by nine strokes. Mount St. Mary was second at 250.
Conway’s Yinyoe Yang won medalist honors, shooting 75. Tori Worley was third at 82. Janie Massey was 11th at 107. Abbey Schrick was 14th at 113.
