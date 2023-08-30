The St. Joseph Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs swept a golf match with Mayflower and Lamar on Tuesday at the Links at Cadron Valley.

In boys action, St. Joseph shot a 128. Lamar shot 154. Mayflower shot 163.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.