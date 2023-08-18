St. Jospeh opened the golf season Tuesday with a match at Cadron Valley Golf Course with Quitman and Conway Christian.
St. Jospeh opened the golf season Tuesday with a match at Cadron Valley Golf Course with Quitman and Conway Christian.
In boys play, St. Joseph and Conway Christian both shot 125 to tie for first. Quitman shot 150.
St. Joseph’s Brendan Baker was the medalist, shooting 38. Matthew Seiter shot 42. Owen Coney shot 45. Price Harmon shot 46.
Luke Kinley led Conway Christian with a 40. Cruz Hildebrand shot 42. Beau Campbell shot 43. Luke Usury shot 53.
Garrett Mormon led Quitman with a 44. Payton Pierce shot 51. Zane Pierce shot 55. Luke Broadway shot 61.
In girls play, St. Joseph shot 155 to win the match. Quitman was second at 177.
Kaitlyn Kordsmeier of St. Joseph was the medalist, shooting 43. Avery White shot 51. Allie Evans shot 61.
Quitman’s Alyssa Lowe shot 55 to lead the Lady Bulldogs. Allie Cater shot 60. Emma Jones shot 62.
Conway Christian’s Isabella Goss was the only golfer from her school. She shot 53.
St. Joseph will play a match with Mayflower and Greenbrier on Tuesday.
