x

The St. Joseph Bulldogs finished as conference runners-up for cross country during Monday’s race at Quitman. Team members include, from left, Ethan Hambuchen, Alex Lehmkuhl, Andrew Skinner, Daniel Trusty, Leif Westmoreland and Alex Tucker.

 Courtesy of St. Joseph Schools

The St. Joseph cross county teams competed in the 1A-2 and 2A-2 conference meet at Quitman on Monday.

The Junior Bulldogs finished as conference champs with four runners finishing in the Top 10. Travis Jackson was third. Vince Poracaro was fifth. Xaiver Stobaugh was seventh and Heath Thompson was ninth.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.