The St. Joseph cross county teams competed in the 1A-2 and 2A-2 conference meet at Quitman on Monday.
The Junior Bulldogs finished as conference champs with four runners finishing in the Top 10. Travis Jackson was third. Vince Poracaro was fifth. Xaiver Stobaugh was seventh and Heath Thompson was ninth.
