Once again, the St. Joseph golf teams swept a match.
The Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs beat Quitman and Perryville on Thursday at the Links at Cadron Valley.
In boys action, St. Joseph shot 126. Quitman shot 140. Perrvylle shot 151
Matt Seiter of St. Joseph was the medalist, shooting 36 on the nine-hole event. Price Harmon and Brendan Baker both shot 45. Andrew Skinner shot 48.
Peyton Pierce led Quitman with a 44. Garrett Mormon and Zane Pierce both shot 48. Cooper Cantrell shot 58.
In girls play, St. Joseph shot 143. Quitman shot 168. Perrvyille did not field a girls team.
Kaitlyn Kordsmeier led St. Joseph with a 36. Avery White shot 50. Allie Evans shot 57.
Alyssa Lowe led Quitman with a 54. Allie Cater shot 55. Emma Jones shot 59.
The next match will be next Thursday against Quitman and Greenbrier.
