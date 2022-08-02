Cheerleaders

The St. Joseph High School cheerleaders won several awards during camp at Bryant Junior High School. Team members include, front row from left, Ella Rose, Marleigh Thessing, Ava Piraino, Jennifer Cifreo, and Bailey Pope; back, Isis Reynaud, Ella Crowder, Josie Jackson, Libby Loynachan, and Aniston Potts 

 Courtesy of St. Joseph Schools

St. Joseph School's senior high cheerleaders participated with 13 other Arkansas high schools at a National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) three-day camp held at Bryant Junior High School last week week.

Coaches Abigail and Amy Covington led the group to earn about a dozen awards.

