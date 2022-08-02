St. Joseph School's senior high cheerleaders participated with 13 other Arkansas high schools at a National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) three-day camp held at Bryant Junior High School last week week.
Coaches Abigail and Amy Covington led the group to earn about a dozen awards.
These included first place in the Varsity Game Day competition, first place in the Varsity Band Chant competition, and the Herkie Team Award for exemplifying true team spirit, unity, values, and leadership.
Singled-out were cheerleaders Marleigh Thessing, who won the NCA Individual Leader Award; Ava Piraino and Ella Crowder, who were named All-American Cheerleaders; Ella Rose, who took home the Pin It Forward Award; and Bailey Pope who was judged a Top Three Finalist in Top Gun Jumps.
