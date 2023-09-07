St. Joseph High School's cross country teams competed in the Magazine Invitational Meet on Tuesday 5th at Magazine.
Medals were awarded to runners who finished in the Top Twenty in all the 2,500 meter (1.5 mile) races.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
St. Joseph High School's cross country teams competed in the Magazine Invitational Meet on Tuesday 5th at Magazine.
Medals were awarded to runners who finished in the Top Twenty in all the 2,500 meter (1.5 mile) races.
The junior girls team had three medalists: seventh-grader Edith Ramirez came in 10th, ninth-grader Avery Cooper was 11th, and seventh-grader Ivy Martens finished 20th.
In the junior boys race, eighth-grader Travis Jackson was sixth and ninth-grader Tyler Evans was 15th.
The senior boys had junior Daniel Trusty earn a 10th Place finish.
There were no medalists in the senior girls division.
The next cross country competition will be Sept. 16 at North Little Rock's Camp Robinson for the Arkansas National Guard-Be Your Best-Cross Country Meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.